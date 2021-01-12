Jessica Simpson says hearing her kids giggle is like 'therapy': 'Family is everything to me'

Jessica Simpson has everything she needs right at home.

The 40-year-old singer told Shape magazine that when she hears her kids -- daughters Birdie Mae, 22 months, and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8½, and son Ace Knute, 7½ -- laugh, it's like therapy.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound," Simpson described. "It's contagious — my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."

The "Open Book" author and fashion designer admitted that "family is everything to me" and hopes that she's raising her kids to be kind and bold. "I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid," she described.

Simpson revealed that after taking care of her kids during the day, she journals every night.

"I started journaling after I wrote my book. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper. I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time," she said. "After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep."

In December, Simpson announced that she was about to expand her business empire, signing a multi-media deal with Amazon Studios to produce two TV series and two narrated essays.

The first series will be a scripted "fictionalized coming of age series" about the fashion designer's mid-20s. The second will be an "intimate unscripted docuseries" inspired by her tell-all memoir "Open Book." It will also have a musical component.

At the time, Simpson said she was "humbled and honored" by the partnership.