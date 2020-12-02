Jessica Simpson reveals she's dyslexic while celebrating her memoir's audiobook

Jessica Simpson is getting candid.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer revealed she's dyslexic while celebrating the audiobook for her memoir, "Open Book," which was named one of the best audiobooks of the year. She also thanked Apple for the opportunity.

"OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy," she wrote on Twitter. "@applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least.

"I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart," Simpson, 40, continued.

The mom of three went on to note that doing the audiobook was the first time she had "ever read out loud without hesitation."

"I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself," she concluded the post.

According to MayoClinic, dyslexia is a "learning disorder that involves difficulty reading."

Simpson released "Open Book" in February.

In it, the singer discusses the most intimate moments in her life including her first marriage to Nick Lachey, sexual abuse she experienced during her childhood, and the pressure she felt to lose weight, which led her to use diet pills.

