Jessica Simpson producing TV series about her mid-20s

Jessica Simpson is about to take over your video devices from big-screen TVs to small handhelds.

The 40-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that she has signed a multi-media deal with Amazon Studios to produce two series and two narrated essays.

The first series will be a scripted "fictionalized coming of age series" about the fashion designer's mid-20s. The second will be an "intimate unscripted docuseries" inspired by her tell-all memoir “Open Book." It will also have a musical component.

On Twitter she posted, "I am humbled and honored to partner with @amazonstudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays -- where I will share my soul and perspective while holding your heart close to mine. I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is the brightest visible dream for me," Simpson confirmed on social media.

"From our first meeting, I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book -- to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger," she continued.

"Thank you to every heartbeat of my family, my team, and to my many new family members at Amazon for listening and receiving the power of my readiness and intuition with complete confidence in my life’s creative purpose," Simpson concluded.

The original essays will be published via Amazon Original Stories in 2021. Simpson will narrate each. One will be about motherhood and the other on gratitude.

Simpson stunned fans with her honest and raw memoir which covered topics such as childhood sexual abuse and her addiction to alcohol.

She thanked fans for propelling her book to the top of the New York Times Best Seller list in the category of combined print and e-book nonfiction.

“Meeting thousands and thousands of you these past 2 weeks has given purpose to my life all over again. My smile was real, my hugs were true, and these memories I will hold so close to my heart forever," the former reality TV star wrote in February.

“Thank y’all for helping my bravery break unexpected records and giving me the chance to be heard as a #1 BEST SELLING AUTHOR!!!” she added. “This is a moment for all of us to share, always and forever, your best friend...Jess.”

