Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Jessica Simpson drinks snake sperm to improve vocals, says it tastes like 'honey'

The 'With You' singer recently released her latest album, 'Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

When it comes to maintaining her vocals, Jessica Simpson is willing to do whatever it takes. 

On Friday, the "With You" singer revealed the secret behind her powerful voice that has earned her mega success throughout the years.

"They're like, ‘What are you drinking?’ It's like this Chinese herb thing," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

JESSICA SIMPSON IS 'VERY SINGLE' AFTER ERIC JOHNSON HEARTBREAK

Jessica Simpson in a sequined dress

Jessica Simpson drinks snake sperm as a way to improve her vocals.  (Getty Images, Jessica Simpson Instagram)

"I'm like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it.' They googled the ingredients and … snake sperm. It's like a honey. If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm," she said while laughing. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Simpson, who split from husband Eric Johnson earlier this year, has been busy creating her latest musical project, "Nashville Canyon, Part 1," a collection of five soul- and rockabilly-infused tunes which was released on March 21. 

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," Simpson recently told People magazine. "Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."

Simpson described her first single, "Use My Heart Against Me," as "a sexy song to write."

Jessica Simpson smiles wearing a nude colored body suit with sparkles on it

Simpson said the Chinese herbal drink tastes like "honey." (Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images)

"I woke up with that lyric in my head," she said. "It’s kind of craving someone that you want again, and you don’t care if your heart is used against you – if it’s just for one night. Like, give it over, just for the experience again."

"I didn’t necessarily want it at the beginning of writing this record. I was in a different place," she continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I am a woman now, and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music – I think that’s what you’re going to feel in ‘Nashville Canyon.’"

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Simpson reflected on her past, saying she knew she wasn't going to be "the manufactured pop star that abided by every rule" in the 2000s.

Jessica Simpson performs on stage in 2025

Simpson, who performed a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025, in Spicewood, Texas, recently released her latest album, "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1." (Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

"I was never going to win because I had someone like Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera] ahead of me, who were selling so many more records," Simpson said. "I didn’t want to dance, I didn’t want to wear a head mic. But I agreed to do it because I worked for Sony, and I didn’t want to let them down, and I felt like I was constantly letting people down, even myself, probably because I wasn’t singing words I wrote."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following the advice of her then-manager, Simpson began writing her own songs and hit number one with her pop hit, "With You."

"When I’ve had success in my life is when I’ve just been honest and real," she told the outlet. "I’ve never gotten a chance to do that in music until now."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn OVerhultz contributed to this post.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending