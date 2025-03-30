Jessica Simpson drinks snake sperm to improve vocals, says it tastes like 'honey'

When it comes to maintaining her vocals, Jessica Simpson is willing to do whatever it takes.

On Friday, the "With You" singer revealed the secret behind her powerful voice that has earned her mega success throughout the years.

"They're like, ‘What are you drinking?’ It's like this Chinese herb thing," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I'm like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it.' They googled the ingredients and … snake sperm. It's like a honey. If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm," she said while laughing.

Simpson, who split from husband Eric Johnson earlier this year, has been busy creating her latest musical project, "Nashville Canyon, Part 1," a collection of five soul- and rockabilly-infused tunes which was released on March 21.

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," Simpson recently told People magazine. "Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."

Simpson described her first single, "Use My Heart Against Me," as "a sexy song to write."

"I woke up with that lyric in my head," she said. "It’s kind of craving someone that you want again, and you don’t care if your heart is used against you – if it’s just for one night. Like, give it over, just for the experience again."

"I didn’t necessarily want it at the beginning of writing this record. I was in a different place," she continued.

"I am a woman now, and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music – I think that’s what you’re going to feel in ‘Nashville Canyon.’"

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Simpson reflected on her past, saying she knew she wasn't going to be "the manufactured pop star that abided by every rule" in the 2000s.

"I was never going to win because I had someone like Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera] ahead of me, who were selling so many more records," Simpson said. "I didn’t want to dance, I didn’t want to wear a head mic. But I agreed to do it because I worked for Sony, and I didn’t want to let them down, and I felt like I was constantly letting people down, even myself, probably because I wasn’t singing words I wrote."

Following the advice of her then-manager, Simpson began writing her own songs and hit number one with her pop hit, "With You."

"When I’ve had success in my life is when I’ve just been honest and real," she told the outlet. "I’ve never gotten a chance to do that in music until now."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn OVerhultz contributed to this post.