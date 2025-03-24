Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson retreats to Nashville after public fat-shaming sparked decade of 'PTSD'

'With You' singer Jessica Simpson moved to Nashville amid her split from Eric Johnson

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jessica Simpson is creating a new life for herself in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 44-year-old is still finding her footing after a whirlwind of a decade in which she became sober, had her third child and separated from her husband. Nashville has become her refuge while she works through her "PTSD" from the "literal fat-shaming" she previously endured and embarks on a new career journey.

"It’s been so amazing to remove myself from my life as it was," Simpson told Rolling Stone. "Because it’s hard for me to be creative when I’m taking care of everybody. And it’s hard for me to convince myself that I needed to be selfish as a mother and as a business owner. I had to literally uproot myself."

JESSICA SIMPSON, ERIC JOHNSON SPLIT AFTER 10 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Jessica Simpson performs on stage in 2025

Jessica Simpson has chosen to reignite her music career after 15 years. (Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

The actress shared the news of her separation from Eric Johnson in January. Simpson explained that the couple "have been living separately" but did not reveal any details on the timeline of her split from Johnson.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People magazine. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Simpson and Johnson "very much live separate lives," a source told People in November.

"She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville," the insider noted. "Eric spends all of his time in L.A., where the kids go to school."

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson spotted in NYC in 2018

Jessica Simpson revealed her separation from Eric Johnson in January. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Jessica Simpson climbs into a car in NYC

Jessica Simpson spends the majority of her time in Nashville amid her split from Eric Johnson. (MEGA/GC Images)

While finding joy in creating music again, Simpson reflected on her past, saying she knew she wasn't going to be "the manufactured pop star that abided by every rule" in the 2000s.

"I was never going to win because I had someone like Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera] ahead of me, who were selling so many more records," Simpson said. "I didn’t want to dance, I didn’t want to wear a head mic. But I agreed to do it because I worked for Sony, and I didn’t want to let them down, and I felt like I was constantly letting people down, even myself, probably because I wasn’t singing words I wrote."

Following the advice of her then-manager, Simpson began writing her own songs and hit number one with her pop hit, "With You."

"When I’ve had success in my life is when I’ve just been honest and real," she told the outlet. "I’ve never gotten a chance to do that in music until now."

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson previously put her music career aside to focus on her clothing brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection. (Gotham/GC Images)

Throughout her success, Simpson has also dealt with negative attention. 

In 2022, the mother of three revealed she'd gained and lost 100 pounds multiple times in her life. "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson captioned an Instagram post at the time.

However, the "mom jean" incident from 2009 still gives Simpson "PTSD." 

Jessica Simpson wearing "mom jeans" in 2009

Jessica Simpson performs at the 99.9 Kiss Country 24th Annual Chili Cook Off on Jan. 25, 2009. The singer told Rolling Stone she has PTSD from the "literal fat-shaming" she received. (Logan Fazio/Getty Images)

"That was literal fat-shaming," she told Rolling Stone. 

The negative attention on her appearance didn't stop her from creating and building the Jessica Simpson Collection.

Jessica Simpson in 2023 and 2016

Jessica Simpson has dealt with negative attention throughout her career. (Getty Images)

In 2006, Simpson began dating singer John Mayer and used her time with him to research for her brand.

"I’d look at what every girl wore to be noticed by [Mayer], and I’d take pictures, and I was like, ‘This is what people wore in Wisconsin.’ I understood what kind of jeans they liked, where they wanted their pockets," she explained.

"People can walk all over my name, but at least they’re buying it," Simpson said of the tabloid coverage that followed her during this time, according to the outlet.

Simpson bought back her company for $54 million in 2021.

