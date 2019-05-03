Jerry Lee Lewis’ lawsuit against his daughter dismissed by federal judge

A lawsuit alleging rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis’ daughter stole from him was dismissed by a federal judge last Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Neal Biggers ruled that most claims from the lawsuit were barred by the statute of limitations. He allowed only claims by Lewis' son and current wife that they were defamed by online comments from the daughter's husband.

Lewis sued his daughter Phoebe Lewis-Loftin and son-in-law Zeke Loftin in 2017.

According to court documents the “Great Balls of Fire” singer claimed Phoebe took advantage of him while she managed her father’s career from 2000 to 2012 and conspired to spend his fortune with her husband Loftin, TMZ reported at the time.

The lawsuit is another fracture in the often-difficult personal life of the 83-year-old pianist and singer known as "The Killer." The Louisiana native and survivor from the dawn of rock now lives in Nesbit, Miss.

In February, the 83-year-old music legend suffered a minor stroke and had to cancel upcoming performances.

After Lewis’ stroke, his rep Zach Farnum said Lewis was expected to make a “full recovery.”

“He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery,” Farnum said at the time.

“The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated,” Farnum added.

Lewis kept busy last year performing at packed venues across the country. He originally became an instant sensation in 1957 with his hit songs “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis was part of the Memphis music scene that set the ‘50s ablaze alongside Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Lewis married caretaker Judith Lewis in 2012.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas, Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.