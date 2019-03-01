Rock ’n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis suffers minor stroke

Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis is on the mend after he suffered a minor stroke earlier this week.

The 83-year-old musician had a stroke Thursday evening, but is expected to make a "full recovery," according to his publicist Zach Farnum.

“He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery,” Farnum told People magazine on Friday. “The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans."

"His family requests privacy at this time," Farnum added. "Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Famously nicknamed "The Killer," Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

He is slated to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.