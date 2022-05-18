Jerry Lee Lewis to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerry Lee Lewis will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The rock and roll star-turned-country music artist is being recognized as a "Veteran Era Artist." He had 34 Top 20 country hits between 1968 and 1981, according to the Country Music Association.

The "Great Balls of Fire" singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

"To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience," Lewis said in a statement.

"The little boy from Ferriday, Louisiana, listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is country music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace."

The induction announcement was hosted Tuesday by Brooks & Dunn duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn.

"It’s been a while coming," Lewis said of the induction. "But we’re thankful for it."

Fans have long awaited Lewis' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, but the performer brushed it off.

"I never really got into it too much," Lewis explained. "I’m sure they had a reason for it."

Lee transitioned into the country music industry in 1957 when "Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On" made it to the top of the charts.

"I’ve always loved country music. It’s made more sense for me than anything," he says. "I like to get into it. I love the words to the songs, and they just seem to make a lot of sense."