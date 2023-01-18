Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' co-star calls him 'unstoppable': 'He is gonna be a handful'

Having recently returned home from his lengthy stay in the hospital, actor Jeremy Renner has begun his long road to recovery.

While his rehabilitation process for his blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries will be arduous, his "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star and co-creator Hugh Dillon is confident in the actor's resiliency.

"There is a rebellious quality he has," Dillon told EXTRA of Renner while discussing season 2 of the show. "You can’t help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him."

Dillon also shared that he believes the "Avengers" star will fight through his injuries, hoping he will be able to return for a third season.

'AVENGERS' STAR JEREMY RENNER'S RECOVERY AFTER DEVASTATING INJURY

"I know that guy. He is gonna be a handful. He’s gonna be p---ed off and ready to rock," he added of Renner's mindset.

On Tuesday, Renner tweeted out his excitement for the second season of the Paramount+ show, writing, "I hope you all enjoy the show. So much more coming your way."

Renner has been fairly active on social media since his accident, thanking fans for their support and the medical staff for their assistance.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote previously on his Instagram, along with a photo of him surrounded by medical personnel.

Renner's sister, Kym, told People that the family was ecstatic with the 52-year-old's upward trajectory.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," she explained. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Dillon echoed the statement, sharing of Renner, "He is! He’s on the road. You can see him with his family."

"He is the captain of the most dangerous show on television and he's going to dominate," Dillon said of his co-star.