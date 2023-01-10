Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Jeremy Renner's family shares health update: 'He is a fighter' and is 'crushing all the progress goals'

'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner is still recovering from injuries he sustained in a snowplowing accident

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jeremy Renner is making progress on his healing journey after sustaining critical injuries on New Year's Day during a snowplow accident.

According to his sister, the "Hawkeye" star is "crushing all the progress goals."

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym Renner shared with People magazine. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Jeremy Renner's sister shared an update on the actor's health.

Jeremy Renner's sister shared an update on the actor's health. (Tim P. Whitby)

According to a 911 call log obtained by Fox News Digital, Renner was "completely crushed" underneath a snowcat and had difficulty "breathing" after the accident near his home in Lake Tahoe.

JEREMY RENNER SHARES PHOTO FROM HOSPITAL BED AFTER SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: ‘THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR KIND WORDS’

The Marvel star sustained his injuries from the massive snowplow as he was attempting to help a family member get their car unstuck from the estimated three feet of snowfall from the night before.

Following his hospitalization, Renner has shared updates with fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, he joked about having an "ICU Spa moment" to lift his spirits after the incident. With Renner’s eyes barely open, he said with a weak voice, "this is the first shower…definitely a week or so…gross!"

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno.

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. (Instagram/Jeremy Renner)

On Friday, the actor returned to social media to thank the hospital's medical staff for aiding his recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote on his Instagram story, accompanied by a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

Jeremy Renner thanked the ICU team for aiding him in his recovery.

Jeremy Renner thanked the ICU team for aiding him in his recovery. (Instagram/Jeremy Renner)

Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday on Jan. 7 in the hospital, where he has remained since he was admitted on New Year's Day.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending