Jeremy Renner's family shares health update: 'He is a fighter' and is 'crushing all the progress goals'

Jeremy Renner is making progress on his healing journey after sustaining critical injuries on New Year's Day during a snowplow accident.

According to his sister, the "Hawkeye" star is "crushing all the progress goals."

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym Renner shared with People magazine. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

According to a 911 call log obtained by Fox News Digital, Renner was "completely crushed" underneath a snowcat and had difficulty "breathing" after the accident near his home in Lake Tahoe.

The Marvel star sustained his injuries from the massive snowplow as he was attempting to help a family member get their car unstuck from the estimated three feet of snowfall from the night before.

Following his hospitalization, Renner has shared updates with fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Last week, he joked about having an "ICU Spa moment" to lift his spirits after the incident. With Renner’s eyes barely open, he said with a weak voice, "this is the first shower…definitely a week or so…gross!"

On Friday, the actor returned to social media to thank the hospital's medical staff for aiding his recovery.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote on his Instagram story, accompanied by a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday on Jan. 7 in the hospital, where he has remained since he was admitted on New Year's Day.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report