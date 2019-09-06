Jeremy Renner debuts Amazon 'storefront' after shutting down his app due to trolls

He’s got a Hawkeye for deals.

Jeremy Renner’s landing on his feet after the shuttering of his app with Amazon’s help. The monolithic e-store announced Thursday that Renner now has his own “celebrity store,” which showcases “picks and fashion from actors, athletes and influencers.”

Renner, 48, joins Jessica Alba, Meek Mill, Carson Wentz and Adriana Lima — among many others — in curating a personalized list of various sundries on Amazon.

“Living in mountains at elevation, with no traffic, clean air, clean water, and being surrounded by the oldest living things on the planet is nothing short of majestic,” reads a quote next to a photo of the “Avengers: Endgame” actor posing moodily with a set of binoculars.

Some of the items in his curated list includes an air purifier ($45), a “super siege” lantern ($100) and a set of rechargeable earbuds ($159-$230).

Hopefully, it fares better than Renner’s personal app, which he pulled the plug on this week after it was overrun by “clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app."

