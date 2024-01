Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jeremy Renner is just like the rest of us: nervous for his first day of work.

The Marvel actor put on a brave face for a selfie shared on the Pittsburgh set of "Mayor of Kingstown" as filming began on the third season of the hit Paramount+ drama.

One year ago, on Jan. 1, 2023, Renner was airlifted to a hospital after he was run over by his own Snowcat while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow near his home in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He suffered 30 broken bones, blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

"Day one on set … nervous today," he captioned a snap shared on Instagram. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

To mark the start of a healthy new year, he posted a photo with his "reason number one" for recovering from the near-fatal accident: his daughter Ava.

"I asked her to ‘wait for me’ when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid," Renner wrote on Instagram.

"There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends…. With gratitude always , thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer."

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his home in Lake Tahoe, California, where he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat.

A massive snowstorm the night before had left multiple vehicles stranded, and Renner attempted to move one vehicle from his driveway by using his PistenBully. He successfully moved the car, exited the PistenBully and was speaking with a family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck which was stuck in the snow. Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving, so he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.

After Renner was transported away from the scene, a paramedic could be heard saying, "I've never seen anything like this."

Fries recalled the situation to authorities. "You can almost see where he spun around, where the wheels are at," he said.

"He got out to tell me something, and that's when it started coming at me full force. He tried to jump back in there at around right where his blood is at… That's right where it happened. He slipped, because these tracks, there's no way to stand on them."

During an interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner said, "I was awake through all of it, it’s exactly how you’d imagine it feels like… I was on asphalt and ice… it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain."

Renner's kept his fans updated on his progress since the accident and has remained consistent with various forms of therapies, including the use of an antigravity treadmill.

In April, Renner walked the red carpet for his Disney+ show "Rennervations" with his daughter Ava amid his lengthy recovery.