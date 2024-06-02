Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker speech into pro LGBTQ lecture

Katy Perry celebrated the beginning of Pride month with a not-so-subtle social media jab at Harrison Butker.

Butker, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, caught heat last month for a commencement speech delivered at Benedictine College which covered a wide range of topics, including abortion, COVID, President Biden, and remarks about women's choices.

Perry shared an edited clip of Butker's speech with her 200 million social media followers, and offered the caption, "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays – you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride."

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud on all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," Butker said in the edited clip shared on Perry's account. "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career?"

"I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand. How much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He continued in Perry's edited clip, "The road ahead is bright. Things are changing. Society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you and congratulations Class of 2024!"

Perry opted out of receiving any praise or criticism, and turned off comments on the Instagram post. The longtime "American Idol" staple announced earlier this year that she was hanging up her judging hat after seven seasons once Season 22 wraps.

Butker's speech last month sparked outrage for a number of reasons, but one paragraph where he called out the graduating women in the class and asked them to embrace their "vocation" as a "homemaker" appeared to strike a chord for many.

One portion of Butker's speech that caught heavy attention was a call to women in the graduating class to embrace the "most important titles of all: homemaker."

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you: how many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career," he said.

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

He continued, "I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me. But it cannot be overstated, that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."