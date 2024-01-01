Jeremy Renner reflects on near-fatal snowplow accident one year later: ‘I have so many things to fight for'

It’s been a year since Jeremy Renner nearly died in a traumatic snowplow accident.

On Sunday, the actor appeared at the "New Year’s Eve Live" broadcast hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, where he spoke about his road to recovery. The accident took place on Jan. 1, 2023.

"I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother," the "Hawkeye" star told Cooper, 56.

"I have a giant family," the 52-year-old explained. "I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for."

JEREMY RENNER HINTS AT RETURN TO ACTING NEARLY 1 YEAR AFTER NEAR-FATAL SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

The Marvel star admitted he’s a "pretty stubborn S.O.B." when it came to his perseverance.

"There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind," said Renner. "My recovery became a relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him."

"With that, I’d never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish," Renner continued. "I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for."

Renner recently hinted that he was ready to return to acting. On Saturday, he took to social media and reposted a photo of him and "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star Emma Laird on set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Back with my favourite guy next week," the actress, 25, shared on her Instagram Story. Renner additionally posted the photo with text that read, "It’s happening."

Renner also showed his gratitude to the Renown hospital that saved his life.

"Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessing…" he began his Instagram post. "Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude."

Renner broke over 30 bones after a snowplow ran him over while he was attempting to help his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow at his Reno, Nevada, property last year. He suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during that traumatic New Year’s Day.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. When Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, it kept moving. He jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.

In April, amid his lengthy recovery, Renner walked the red carpet for his Disney+ show "Rennervations" with his daughter. Renner used a cane to help him walk down the carpet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Dec. 17, Renner announced he would release a "new musical diary" titled "Wait" on New Year’s Day.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.