Jennifer Lopez turns heads with Motown tribute at 2019 Grammys following backlash

Jennifer Lopez stunned at the Grammys stage by headlining the night’s tribute to Motown alongside famed Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

The star hit the stage to sing “Dancing in the Street,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” “Do You Love Me,” and more. The 49-year-old performer was later joined on stage by Robinson, 78, who sang “My Girl.” They were then joined by host Alicia Keys who helped her sing “Papa Was A Rolling Stone.” Ne-Yo and Guadalupe "Lupe” Rodriguez joined her on stage as well.

In addition to singing the medley of songs, Lopez didn’t stop moving the entire time. The star gave an incredible dance performance that saw her accompanied by backup dancers, sit atop a piano and much more.

Prior to the Grammy awards’ starting, Lopez took to the red carpet with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to share with E! News host Ryan Seacrest that she felt a particular kinship with the songs of Motown.

“Super excited, humbled that they asked me to do it. But you know, I want to dedicate this performance to my mom because this is the music we listened to in our living room. Me and my mom. I have three sisters. So, the three of us would be the Temptations, The Supremes, everybody. And my mom, this was her music. I grew up on it. This and musicals,” Lopez said. “I think that’s why I’m the performer I am today, because of that music.”

The performance was shrouded in controversy as fans far and wide became immediately outraged by the announcement that Lopez would headline the Motown tribute. The backlash was so severe that Robinson himself talked to Variety about it and shared some blunt words on the subject.

“I don’t think anyone who is intelligent is upset,” he told the outlet. “I think anyone who is upset is stupid.”