Jennifer Lopez shows off sweaty abs in new Instagram post

Jennifer Lopez is still serving up looks at the age of 50.

Fresh off the release of her new single “Baila Conmigo,” JLo has taken to Instagram to share another impressive pic — this time in a gym.

JLo’s most recent Instagram post, which has received 1.7 million likes, shows off the Latina sensation getting in a good sweat while also showing off her six-pack abs after an intense workout.

In the photo, the “Selena” actress donned a long-sleeved yellow crop top along with gray leggings courtesy of her Niyama Sol line. The photo also shows off a bejeweled smoothie cup, which features the monogram “JLo.”

Many Instagram users praised the singer for her incredible shape in the photo.

“When I am 50 I aspire to look even half as good as she looks go JLo!” one user wrote.

“One of the most beautiful people in the whole world,” another user stated.

The 50-year-old artist is no stranger to showing off some skin, as JLo recently uploaded a semi-nude post in preparation for her latest single, “Baila Conmigo.” In the post, JLo donned a tiny bodysuit that covered a very minimal amount of skin.

Prior to the release of her single, JLo also appeared at the Versace Spring 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy and further showed off her curves.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress stole the show in a jungle-printed dress with a deep V-cut from her chest to her navel. The "Hustlers" star later walked out again with the legendary designer herself, Donatella Versace, to pose for photographs. They both received standing ovations.

Closing out the runway show, JLo took the fashion world by storm with the iconic green dress that she sported on the Grammy’s red carpet in 2000.