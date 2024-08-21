Alex Rodriguez shares timely Instagram post after ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Shortly after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez, who was previously engaged to the Grammy Award winner, posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction," the quote attributed to the retired MLB player said via The Con.cept's Instagram page. Rodriguez later reposted the image to his Instagram story, not long after the news of Lopez's filing broke.

While it's unclear who the cryptic message is directed to or what it's referencing, the post is undoubtedly timely.

BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER GARNER REUNITE IN JAPAN AS ‘BEST FRIEND EXES’ AMID JENNIFER LOPEZ SPLIT RUMORS: SOURCE

Lopez filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Rodriguez and Lopez officially ended their engagement in April 2021. The two began dating in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPLIT OVER 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY SCANDAL: REPORT

At the time, the former couple issued a joint statement to "Today."

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Shortly after their breakup, Lopez began dating her former fiancée, Affleck. But Rodriguez had no ill will.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight in a 2021 interview. "So, I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward."

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022. One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Whispers about the state of Affleck and Lopez's marriage took a drastic turn when Affleck didn't attend Lopez's luxurious "Bridgerton"-themed 55th birthday party July 2.

"Ben didn't come to celebrate Jennifer's birthday because they are done," a source told Fox News Digital last month. "Totally done. They are not getting back together."

Earlier this year, in the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Affleck was shown reluctantly dealing with the public scrutiny that followed the couple when they first got together in the early 2000s.

The documentary follows Lopez as she works on not only her new album, "This is Me…Now," but also the high-concept music film, "This is Me…Now: A Love Story."

"Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work," Affleck said. "They get inspired by their personal life. It moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things. But things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they’re private."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.