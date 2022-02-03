Jennifer Lopez politely dodges Ben Affleck questions, pokes fun at Hoda Kotb for public relationship troubles

Jennifer Lopez had to dodge a few questions about her renewed relationship with Ben Affleck from an unlikely source on the "Today" show Thursday.

Lopez was one of the first in-studio guests to grace the stage in a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. She sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to discuss her new movie " Marry Me ."

The story follows a music superstar who learns moments before her very public wedding to a fellow celebrity that he has been unfaithful. So, she embarks on a new relationship under the public eye.

During her interview , JLo acknowledged how "meta" the plotline is given that she has been dating in the public eye for many years. Most recently, she called off a high-profile engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Not long after, she reconnected with Affleck, who she was previously engaged to in 2002.

Guthrie couldn’t help but ask about the similarities between Lopez’s character and her real-life situation. However, the singer didn’t seem interested in opening up about her relationship on such a public stage.

"I think, you know, we can talk about that backstage if you really want to know," Lopez explained, politely dodging the question. "I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately. And that’s what we’ve learned.

She added: "But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re asking."

Soon after, Kotb complimented Lopez on her latest cover photo in People Magazine. She held up the cover but said that she was going to "block out" the corner of the print, which teased a story about her recently announced split from fiancé Joel Schiffman .

"Why are you trying to block out the corner?" JLo shouted playfully. "You trying not to talk about your personal stuff, Hoda?!"

"Touche, touche," the host replied.

Kotb, 57, announced the end of her engagement earlier this week.

"I wanted to address something that, I think a few of you maybe noticed," she said. "People have written in and asked why I wasn’t wearing my engagement ring. Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holiday and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

Kotb and Schiffman, 63, began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2019.

Kotb clarified that there wasn't anything specific that led to the couple's breakup.

"It’s not like something happened," Kotb explained. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."