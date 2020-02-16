Jennifer Lopez stuns in revealing bikini pic

Jennifer Lopez has done it again.

On Sunday, the "Let's Get Loud" singer took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping bikini photo.

In the pic, Lopez, 50, showed off her toned body in a simple white bikini that left little to the imagination.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SIZZLES IN LEOPARD TWO-PIECE, ANNOUNCES NEW SHOE LINE

"Relaxed and recharged," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, praising the sexy look.

"Now that’s how you start a 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote one. "Wowza!!!"

"YASSS BAWDY!!!!!" said another. "100% natural and still killing these gurls."

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S MOST STUNNING RED CARPET OUTFITS OVER THE YEARS

A third wrote: "OH MY GOOOD!! I am officially completely sure that you are 30 years old and have deceived humanity all this time lol Love you queen."

JLo's famous pal Gabrielle Union also commented, simply saying, "Unicorn."

The post came two weeks after Lopez offered an energetic halftime show at Super Bowl LIV alongside Shakira.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez's daughter Emme also joined Lopez and Shakira on stage for the performance.

The show included hits from Lopez's catalog such as "Jenny From the Block," "Waiting for Tonight" and more.