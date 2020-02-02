Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message to Shakira ahead of Super Bowl LIV halftime performance

Jennifer Lopez is spreading the love.

Ahead of her halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV, Lopez, 50, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her co-headliner Shakira, sharing a message of encouragement.

The photo showed the two songstresses on stage, hugging.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!" wrote Lopez in the caption. "Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do."

Lopez and Shakira, 43, have been tight-lipped about what fans can expect during the performance, but it was reported earlier today that Bad Bunny and J Balvin would join them on stage, as would Lopez's daughter Emme.

Page Six said that Bad Bunny would join Shakira, while J Balvin and Emme, 11, would perform with Lopez before the headliners unite to close out the show.