Alex Rodriguez hoping Jennifer Lopez relationship can be reconciled and is ‘willing to do anything’: report

Alex Rodriguez isn’t ready to give up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The two began dating in 2017, became engaged in 2019 and broke up earlier this year not long after reports surfaced indicating trouble in paradise.

In March, the two announced that they were "working through some things," and though they broke up, it seems Rodriguez, 45, is willing to keep working.

"A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship," a source recently told Us Weekly. "He is willing to do anything to make it work."

The pair – who said they’d remain friends and business partners – were spotted out at dinner together just days ago at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, where they reportedly had their first date.

"ARod flew to L.A. on Thursday night to see her," the source told Us. "JLo still doesn’t trust A-Rod all the way. She’s very skeptical, but she heard him out because she still has a lot of love for him."

Lopez, 51, isn’t quite as into the idea of a reunion, as she "is not convinced yet" that she and Rodriguez can work out their issues, though he’s "determined to win her back."

While the exact reason for their split isn’t known, it’s been reported that there were trust issues between the two after rumors of infidelity on Rodriguez’s part.

"JLo was always aware of the rumors of him cheating or him messaging other girls. You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended," another source previously told the outlet. "She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around."

A third source said that they wanted to stay together "to make their kids happy," as the "Let’s Get Loud" singer’s own twins are "really close" with the former MLB star’s daughters.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez shares Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Reps for Lopez and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.