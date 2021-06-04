Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are leaving ‘no stone uncovered’ with rekindled romance: source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be giving their love a second go-around.

The pair, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, have recently rekindled their romance and according to a source, they're leaving "no stone uncovered."

"They’ve flipped the rock and are now seeing how far they can throw it," an insider dished to Fox News.

The source added, "Basically, they have unfinished business."

SLIDESHOW: JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK: THEIR RELATIONSHIP OVER THE YEARS

The pair is also reportedly "discussing summer plans" and they "want to take a trip" as well.

An insider told People magazine on Friday that they "want to spend as much time together as possible" even though they live on opposite coasts. Affleck, 48, is based in Los Angeles and Lopez, 51, resides on the east coast.

JLo is said to be "incredibly happy" with Affleck. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," the source told the outlet .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Outside of summer plans, the two have frequently been spotted together as of late, including a Montana getaway, visits to Lopez's Bel Air mansion and a dinner date in Los Angeles.

The pair's relationship is reportedly not "casual." They are "slowly starting to talk about the future," a source told People magazine.

"They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," pressed the source.

The two initially met while filming the movie " Gigli " in 2001 while Lopez was still married to Cris Judd. Not long after announcing she'd filed for divorce , Lopez and Affleck went public with their relationship. They became engaged in 2002 when Affleck proposed with a pink stone that reportedly cost $2.5 million.

However, the fairytale ended there as Affleck and Lopez ended up postponing their wedding in 2003 days before they were set to tie the knot. Just a few months later, they'd ultimately call off their entire relationship. In the years following, the two stayed relatively tight-lipped on the breakup but eventually revealed that public attention took its toll on them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez would go on to marry her now ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In April, Lopez ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez after four years together.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report