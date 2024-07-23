Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively bluntly responds to Ryan Reynolds divorce rumors

Reynolds and Lively stepped out at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere after the actress responded to rumors

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Ryan Reynolds reveals his forever ‘bucket list item' amid recent accomplishment Video

Ryan Reynolds reveals his forever ‘bucket list item' amid recent accomplishment

Ryan Reynolds tells Fox News Digital it’s been ‘truly an experience of a lifetime’ collaborating with this Hollywood actor.

Blake Lively did not leave gossip entirely behind when her show "Gossip Girl" ended in 2012; she's in a high-profile relationship with actor Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, Lively was singing her husband's praises on Instagram, supporting him ahead of the release of his new film, "Deadpool & Wolverine," when she was forced to refute a rumor about their 12-year marriage.

The post elicited a surprising response from a fan, who implored Lively to post more content featuring Reynolds.

BLAKE LIVELY SLAMS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AFTER IT SHARED 'DISTURBING' PHOTO OF HER AND RYAN REYNOLDS' DAUGHTERS

Blake Lively turns back at the Met Gala in a multi-colored peach dress and tiara with Ryan Reynolds in a tuxedo smiling at the camera

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012 and have four daughters together. (Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," the person wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"Haha they wish," Lively retorted, adding a crying laughing emoji.

The couple - who married in 2012 - are famous pranksters and regularly troll each other on the internet, so Lively's post lauding her husband and his flick held significance.

Blake Lively in a red printed jumpsuit holds onto husband Ryan Reynolds in a black suit and white shirt

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked amorous on the red carpet at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The duo proved that there was no trouble in paradise, attending the New York premiere of the new "Deadpool" installment and looking very much in love while posing for photos on Monday, hours after Lively shut down rumors of divorce.

Blake Lively in a red printed jumpsuit looks at husband Ryan Reynolds with her back turned to the camera split Blake Lively laughs/smiles for the camera as Ryan Reynolds looks away

Blake Lively says Ryan Reynolds made her feel "seen" with all the millennial references made in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which he co-produced and co-wrote. (Getty Images)

They were joined by two other famous faces: Lively's best pal Gigi Hadid and Reynolds' co-star and good friend, Hugh Jackman.

Inside the premiere, Reynolds affirmed his commitment to his family, thanking Lively and their four daughters for attending the event. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ryan Reynolds in a black suit and white shirt laughs next to wife Blake Lively in a red metallic jumpsuit next to Gigi Hadid in a yellow two piece outfit next to Hugh Jackman in a black suit and shirt at the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine"

From left to right, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman dressed to impress on the carpet. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who's here. Her outfit is amazing - spoiler alert! I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that in the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life," he said on stage, in what was actually the reveal of his youngest daughter's name to the public. 

"But I love that my entire family is here."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" will premiere in theaters on Friday, July 26.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending