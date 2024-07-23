Blake Lively bluntly responds to Ryan Reynolds divorce rumors

Blake Lively did not leave gossip entirely behind when her show "Gossip Girl" ended in 2012; she's in a high-profile relationship with actor Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, Lively was singing her husband's praises on Instagram, supporting him ahead of the release of his new film, "Deadpool & Wolverine," when she was forced to refute a rumor about their 12-year marriage.

The post elicited a surprising response from a fan, who implored Lively to post more content featuring Reynolds.

BLAKE LIVELY SLAMS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AFTER IT SHARED 'DISTURBING' PHOTO OF HER AND RYAN REYNOLDS' DAUGHTERS

"You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," the person wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"Haha they wish," Lively retorted, adding a crying laughing emoji.

The couple - who married in 2012 - are famous pranksters and regularly troll each other on the internet, so Lively's post lauding her husband and his flick held significance.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The duo proved that there was no trouble in paradise, attending the New York premiere of the new "Deadpool" installment and looking very much in love while posing for photos on Monday, hours after Lively shut down rumors of divorce.

They were joined by two other famous faces: Lively's best pal Gigi Hadid and Reynolds' co-star and good friend, Hugh Jackman.

Inside the premiere, Reynolds affirmed his commitment to his family, thanking Lively and their four daughters for attending the event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who's here. Her outfit is amazing - spoiler alert! I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that in the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life," he said on stage, in what was actually the reveal of his youngest daughter's name to the public.

"But I love that my entire family is here."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" will premiere in theaters on Friday, July 26.