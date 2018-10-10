Jennifer Garner ‘relieved’ Ben Affleck divorce is finalized and is open to dating, source says

With Jennifer Garner’s divorce from Ben Affleck finally behind her, she’s ready to live her life on her own terms.

Three years after the “Peppermint” actress and Affleck, both 46, first announced their split, Garner couldn't be happier to put it all behind her.

“Jennifer is relieved her divorce is finalized and is really looking forward to closing that chapter of her life,” a source close to the Hollywood staple told Fox News on Wednesday.

“She’ll always be there for Ben and will continue to support him through his ongoing fight in his quest for sobriety.”

Garner has already moved on from Affleck and is actually testing the waters while focusing on her career and family.

“She’s open to playing the field, but is in no rush to settle down. If there’s someone she’s seeing, it’s merely to maintain a fun, friendship connection and is in no way romantic,” the source assured.

During their separation, Affleck dated “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus and was rumored to have been dating 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, a relationship Garner never agreed with.

“Jen knows that Ben is going to continue to spend time with a lot of people who are close to him, including women friends," continued the source.

“She never really liked the idea of him seeing an actual Playboy model though, and voiced it to him many times.”

Nonetheless, Garner remained a huge support branch for Affleck and even staged an intervention for the “Justice League” actor before he checked into a rehabilitation facility in August.

On Wednesday, ET reported Affleck actually heeded the advice of his estranged wife and ended his relationship with Sexton, noting that Ben and those close to him see it as a fresh start.

“As far as his love life goes, [Garner] isn’t concerned about any of that as long as he makes better decisions and it doesn’t interfere with his relationship with their children,” said the source before putting things in a much clearer perspective.

“They are single adults.”