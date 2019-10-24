Jennifer Aniston reveals the diet that keeps her fit: 'I noticed a big difference'

Jennifer Aniston said she’s noticed a positive difference in her health after trying intermittent fasting.

The 50-year-old actress said in a recent interview that she’s experimented with the diet trend recently, which requires her to fast for 16 hours a day and only eat during an eight-hour window.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” she told the U.K. outlet Radio Times (via People). “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”

Instead of a solid breakfast, the former “Friends” star says that she opts for green juices and coffee when she wakes up around 9 a.m. each day.

“Today, I woke up and had a celery juice,” she explained. “Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early.”

Instead, the actress explained that she begins her morning routine by meditating, working out and feeding her dogs.

Aniston’s “The Morning Show” co-star, Reese Witherspoon, revealed in the same interview that she too is doing intermittent fasting, but noted that her 7-year-old son makes her mornings a little more hectic than Aniston’s. However, she said that she takes a lot of her “well-being” advice from the former “Cake” star.

Aniston has become a bit of a viral sensation recently after obtaining the Guinness World Record for reaching a million followers on Instagram in the shortest amount of time. The star officially joined the social media platform on Oct. 15 to rave reviews of her account. It didn’t hurt that she got a shot in the arm thanks to the star power of her castmates on the hit 90s sitcom.

The actress, who played Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom, took to the social media app for the first time to share what appears to be a recent image of herself and co-stars Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.