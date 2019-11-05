Jennifer Aniston wows fans with latest Instagram post: 'Jen in Black'

Jennifer Aniston once again wowed her followers in a stunning candid photo of her walking, with her toned and sculpted back on display.

"Jen in Black," the "Friends" alum captioned her photo.

Aniston can be seen wearing a black Nina Clare gown, featuring a low open back, and accessorizing the look with a black clutch.

"The hair — the back. Such a great Woman!!!!!," one fan commented.

"Jen in black is always stunning!!!," another user wrote.

The actress recently posted a Halloween throwback photo on the social media platform in honor of the holiday.

"TBT Halloween at 16 and 17, NYC. 35 years of friendship with this special one," Aniston wrote.

The "Marley & Me" actress has recently made headlines about breaking Instagram — gaining one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes, which broke a world record as well.