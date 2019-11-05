Jennifer Aniston wows fans with latest Instagram post: 'Jen in Black'
Jennifer Aniston once again wowed her followers in a stunning candid photo of her walking, with her toned and sculpted back on display.
"Jen in Black," the "Friends" alum captioned her photo.
JENNIFER ANISTON USES A DIFFERENT PHONE FOR INSTAGRAM: 'I WON'T LET IT BE ADDICTIVE'
Aniston can be seen wearing a black Nina Clare gown, featuring a low open back, and accessorizing the look with a black clutch.
"The hair — the back. Such a great Woman!!!!!," one fan commented.
"Jen in black is always stunning!!!," another user wrote.
The actress recently posted a Halloween throwback photo on the social media platform in honor of the holiday.
JENNIFER ANISTON AND ELLEN DEGENERES SHARE A KISS ON TV
"TBT Halloween at 16 and 17, NYC. 35 years of friendship with this special one," Aniston wrote.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The "Marley & Me" actress has recently made headlines about breaking Instagram — gaining one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes, which broke a world record as well.