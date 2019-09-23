Jenna Jameson marks 4 years sober: 'We do recover'

Jenna Jameson proudly celebrated four years sober.

The former porn star marked the occasion on social media Sunday.

"4 years. We do recover. We do overcome. We do rebuild. But we never forget. We still have scars. They fade. The sun begins to shine and close out the shadows. Trust returns," the 45-year-old star wrote on Instagram.

Jameson, who once quit Twitter over anti-Semitic comments and attacks on her sobriety, said she believes there is more to be done to raise awareness of people struggling with addictions.

"I wish the stigmas around addiction would stop," she wrote. "I wish people would stop saying things like 'Are you high?'"

She continued, "I wish someday people in active addiction and new recovery weren’t shamed. So many people are suffering… not only the addicts, but their friends and family."

In January, Jameson, who has since returned to Twitter, explained why she was taking a break from the social media site.

"I want to clarify why I’m leaving," she tweeted at the time. "My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me. I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace."

Jameson converted to Judaism in 2015 after meeting her Israeli-born fiance Lior Bitton. She and Bitton share daughter, Batel. She also has two children from a previous relationship.