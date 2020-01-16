Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez make red carpet debut

After months of being spotted together in public, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Bezos, 56, and Sanchez, 50, appeared arm-in-arm at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, India, on Thursday.

Bezos wore a unique black-and-white tuxedo jacket with black pants while Sanchez donned a black-and-red gown with sheer sleeves and a deep neckline reaching her stomach.

Just days ago, Page Six learned that Bezos threw Sanchez two parties to celebrate her 50th birthday.

"We’re told one was an intimate dinner for family on Dec. 19 — Sanchez’s birthday — followed the next night by a huge bash with guests including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Scooter Braun and wife Yael, Barry Diller and DVF and Timothée Chalamet," the outlet reported. "A guest exclusively told us: 'Jeff and Lauren looked happier than ever.' Two days later, the lovebirds were canoodling in St. Barts, arriving on David Geffen’s $200 million yacht, Rising Sun."

News of the couple's relationship broke in 2019.