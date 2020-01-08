Jeff Bezos gives Lauren Sanchez 2 parties to celebrate her 50th birthday

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos threw a lavish A-list 50th birthday bash for Lauren Sanchez at a Beverly Hills mansion, Page Six is told.

Thursday marks the anniversary of their scandalous relationship leaking to the world. Sanchez has been spotted wearing a blinding diamond ring (albeit on her right hand), and the couple are closer than ever as Bezos threw two parties for his love.

JEFF BEZOS' GIRLFRIEND LAUREN SANCHEZ WEARS MASSIVE DIAMOND RING WHILE COUPLE VACATIONS IN ST. BARTS

We’re told one was an intimate dinner for family on Dec. 19 — Sanchez’s birthday — followed the next night by a huge bash with guests including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Scooter Braun and wife Yael, Barry Diller and DVF and Timothée Chalamet. A guest exclusively told us: “Jeff and Lauren looked happier than ever.” Two days later, the lovebirds were canoodling in St. Barts, arriving on David Geffen’s $200 million yacht, Rising Sun.

Meanwhile, Sanchez’s ex, power agent Patrick Whitesell is getting serious with new love Pia Miller, as the couple celebrated the holidays in her native Australia. They’re believed to have stayed at Hugh Jackman’s Bondi Beach pad. A friend told us: “It seems that everything has worked out for the best for everyone involved in this saga — who would have thought it a year ago?”

