Jay Leno calls Tom Brady a 'good sport' after Netflix special: 'People just roasted him'

Comedic legend Jay Leno is impressed with NFL great Tom Brady's sportsmanship, and he doesn't mean on the football field.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Leno gave his honest feedback on Netflix's "GROAT The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady."

"I thought Tom Brady was a good sport, considering how people just roasted him," Leno said. "He's not a comic. Look, it's a jock event. It's all jocks. I mean, usually that's done in the back room of a big restaurant, and it gets really bawdy, and the fact that it's on TV, it's probably not to everybody's taste, but you're going to their space. They're not coming into ours. But I thought it was fun."

Despite big comic names like Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross taking the stage, there was one comedian in particular that stood out to the former late-night host who he says everyone should laugh at.

"As long as it's funny, it's good," Leno said of the way the public sometimes views comedy today. "Nikki Glaser killed me. She was really funny. A lot of people might say it's inappropriate, but if it's really funny, it makes it OK."

The event didn't go as well for another female who took the stage that night. Kim Kardashian was met with an uproar of boos when it was her turn to roast Brady, but Leno thinks everyone needs to back off.

"I like Kim," Leno said. "She's a nice person. She's a lawyer. How many people have that much money and go to law school, really? I give her a lot of — I'm the one that named her [daughter] North. I did. Did you know that? Yeah, on ‘The Tonight Show.’ She was like, 'Ooh, I like that.'"

While viewers of the livestream heard Kardashian get booed, it was later cut from the special.

"Netflix decided to edit out the boos in the room at Tom Brady's roast when Kim Kardashian took the stage because it was poor taste," a source close to Brady and the project told Fox News Digital. "They do sometimes edit things, so it wasn't unheard of. Kim was happy to be there and was a really good sport about it all."

Leno admitted he's "not a big roast person," but understands why Brady signed up to participate. "It's not something I do, but it's a different kind of comedy and it's fine!"

The 74-year-old was joined for his red carpet appearance by his wife of 44 years, Mavis Leno.

The couple were on hand to present the inaugural Mavis Leno Award for Global Women's Rights at the Feminist Majority Foundation's 16th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards & Gala in Los Angeles on Tuesday.