'Jaws' cast: Where are the shark hunters now?

In 1975, "Jaws" brought terror and entertainment to millions.

The movie was about a great white shark terrorizing the fictional town of Amity Island.

Now, 47 years later, the "Jaws" franchise has produced three sequels and sparked continued interest in the giant predators.

Here’s a look at where the cast is now.

Richard Dreyfuss – Matt Hooper

Richard Dreyfuss portrayed Matt Hooper, an oceanographer fascinated with sharks and hired by Martin Brody to help capture the great white.

He is famous for starring in films throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s, including "American Graffiti," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "The Goodbye Girl," "Stakeout" and "What About Bob?"

In 1978, Dreyfuss was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his role in "The Goodbye Girl." At the time, he became the youngest actor to ever win the prestigious award at 30.

Dreyfuss continues to act, and, in 2014, while participating in the Turner Classic Movies [TCM] Festival, he shared the impact that filmmaking has on him.

"No art form has ever swept the world like this one," he said. "Movies have captured your dream state. ... They are reaching into your dream state and pulling you out and showing you that you're alive."

Though he joked in an interview that he continues acting because "it's the only way I know how to make a living," Dreyfuss admitted he's deeply grateful for the opportunity to touch others with his performances.

"Acting is giving a blessing and getting a blessing. You can feel it all over, and when you make people laugh, you do what Shakespeare says, ‘You give surcease from sorrow,’" he said. "And when you do a drama, and you're in the zone, you are telling them, ‘This is life as you know it ...’"

"It's an extraordinary thing I got to do my entire life," he continued, "which means I was blessed."

Roy Scheider – Martin Brody

Roy Scheider portrayed Police Chief Martin Brody in the hit movie. He quickly rose to fame as his character found and eventually killed the 25-foot villain in the original "Jaws" movie.

Scheider took on roles in "Marathon Man," "The Wages of Fear" and "Sorcerer" before returning to the franchise to star in "Jaws 2." He continued acting until 2003.

Scheider died in February 2008 from complications due to a staph infection. He was 75.

Robert Shaw – Quint

Robert Shaw starred as Quint, the shark hunter, in "Jaws." In the film, Quint was devoured by the shark while on his boat "The Orca."

Shaw was a screenwriter, actor and playwright.

He received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his role as Henry VIII in "A Man for All Seasons." Shaw’s also played prominent roles in "From Russia with Love," "Battle of Britain," "Young Winston," "Robin and Marian" and "Black Sunday."

Shaw died at 51 in 1978 from a heart attack while traveling with his wife, Virginia, and son, Thomas. He reportedly stopped the car, got out and died on the roadside.

Jonathan Searle – beachside prankster

Jonathan Searle, along with his brother, made a cameo appearance in the original "Jaws" film as a prankster on the beach.

Following his short acting stint, Searle became a longtime officer with the Edgartown Police Department. He was sworn in as the new Oak Bluffs police chief on Martha's Vineyard July 15.

"Jaws" followed a local police officer's efforts to rid the fictitious town of Amity of a killer shark . The Spielberg film included filming locations on Martha's Vineyard, giving several locals cameos in the movie.

Searle's role in the movie has become a popular anecdote for Martha's Vineyard locals, with Edgartown Police even tweeting about it in 2019.

"Also, anytime we can show off the fact that Sgt. Searle was in ‘Jaws’ is a good day!!," the department wrote on social media.

Lorraine Gary – Ellen Brody

Lorraine Gary quickly rose to fame after she portrayed Martin Brody’s wife, Ellen, in the original "Jaws" movie.

Gary, 84, continued her acting career and took on roles in "Car Wash," "1941," "The F.B.I" and "Ironside."

She came out of a self-proclaimed retirement to reprise her role as Ellen in "Jaws: The Revenge" in 1987. That was her last acting role.

Gary married her husband, Sidney Sheinberg, in 1956. Sheinberg died in 2019. The couple share two sons — Jonathan and Bill Sheinberg.

Chris Rebello – Michael Brody

Chris Rebello took on the role of Michael Brody, Martin and Ellen’s son.

The child star died in 2000 after suffering a major heart attack while hunting a deer in his native Martha’s Vineyard. He was an assistant coach for the Martha's Vineyard High School varsity football team.

In 2000, at the 25th anniversary of the release of "Jaws," Rebello remembered his time on set.

"I was supposed to act scared when I was out on that little sailboat with the shark cruising around, but I was freezing my baby buns off," he said.

"When you're a little kid, you have no real idea about the film business or movie stars, so these celebrities didn't mean much to me like Bobby Orr or Carl Yastrzemski might have. I was just excited to get my 138 bucks a day, which seemed like a million."

Murray Hamilton – Larry Vaughn

Murray Hamilton took on the role of Larry Vaughn, the mayor of Amity Island.

In addition to his role in "Jaws," Hamilton appeared in "Anatomy of a Murder," "The Hustler," "The Graduate" and "The Amityville Horror."

After struggling with cancer for years, Murray died in 1986 at 63.

