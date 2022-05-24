'Jaws' child star now named police chief on Martha's Vineyard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former child star in "Jaws" turned real-life police officer has been named police chief of Oak Bluffs in Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard.

Jonathan Searle had a brief role in the Steven Spielberg 1975 film as one of the pranksters who placed a shark fin in ocean waters. A Martha's Vineyard native, Searle has been a long-serving Edgartown officer since 1986, according to the Vineyard Gazette.

Searle's appointment was reported by the Gazette on May 16, with the vote coming down to 3-1.

"I’m clearly elated and I’m humbled and honored to have been offered the position," Searle told the Gazette.

"Jaws" featured several location shots in Martha's Vineyard as the film followed a police officer's efforts in ridding the local waters of the fictional Amity of a killer shark.

Searle's brief acting stint in the film has been previously highlighted by the Edgartown Police Department, with the department sharing a social media post in 2019 in honor of the film's 44th anniversary, according to People.

"Also, anytime we can show off the fact that Sgt. Searle was in ‘Jaws’ is a good day!!," the department wrote.

Searle is expected to take over the position next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.