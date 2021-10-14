Tubi's 'Famously Haunted: Amityville' examines paranormal activity at famed New York murder site

Tubi is diving head first into the spooky Halloween season.

On Oct. 15, the free streaming service will premiere "Famously Haunted: Amityville," a new documentary that will take a close look at the famous Amityville home on Long Island, New York.

Fans of history or true crime may remember the home as the site where Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and killed six members of his family. In the years since the 1974 killings, paranormal occurrences have been reported at the home.

The two-hour documentary will, among other things, take a closer look at the crime itself.

"Ronnie DeFeo Jr., who was 23 years old in 1974, in the middle of the night, November 13th, he took a high-powered 35-caliber Marlin rifle and shot all six members of his nuclear family to death in under a half an hour," investigative journalist Laura Didio, who will be featured in the doc, told Fox News.

"And at the time, he was asked, why did you do it," she continued. "And the best explanation is the first one that he had, which was: 'Once I started, I couldn't stop and it all went so fast.'"

After the incident, the Lutz family moved into the home but left after just 28 days.

"The Lutz's went to them, saying, ‘Look, we left in terror,’" Didio explained. "'Things were happening to us in the house that we couldn't explain. We were having personality changes. We saw things, we heard things.'"

The journalist also recruited paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren to help her perform a seance at the site.

"Lorraine Warren basically said she felt it was a demonic presence, something that was evil," she said.

Didio noted that Warren said that Amityville house was her scariest case.

"She said to me by far the Amityville case, that's as close to hell as I ever want to get."

"Famously Haunted" will also take a look at past accounts of paranormal happenings, some of the works inspired by the case and its unanswered questions.

"Famously Haunted: Amityville" debuts on Tubi Oct. 15.

