Jason Momoa
Published

Jason Momoa surprises airline passengers by handing out water, gets called 'Aguaman'

Jason Momoa's flight attendant stunt comes after 'Aquaman' star involved in traffic accident last month

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
"Aquaman" star acts as flight attendant on Hawaiian Airlines flight Video

"Aquaman" star acts as flight attendant on Hawaiian Airlines flight

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa hands out water bottles on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Credit: Kylee Yoshikawa - livinglikekylee/ TikTok)

A video of "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa handing out water bottles to Hawaiian Airlines passengers has gone viral on TikTok.

Momoa, 43, donned a gray suit, necklace and pink flower in his hair as he handed out Mananalu water bottles from the cart. 

The video, captioned "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant," has garnered more than 4 million views since being posted on Aug. 2. 

Several viewers commented on the video, with one calling Momoa "Aguaman" and another writing, "flower on the left... he is spoken for ladies."

Momoa was also reported to have gifted the travelers 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles following his Aug. 1 birthday, according to the Daily Mail. A rep for Momoa and Hawaiian Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Last month, Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted taking a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California, on July 27. This was the couple's first time seen in public following their brief breakup and Momoa's traffic accident.

The "Aquaman" actor wore a pink sweatshirt with beige colored pants and black boots while the "Fast & Furious" actress sported a varsity style jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and a pair of white sneakers while holding on tight to her beau as she rode on the back of the motorcycle. 

The two started dating earlier this year following Momoa's split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple were married for five years and divorced at the beginning of 2022. They have two children together.

Fox News' Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

Trending