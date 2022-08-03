Jason Momoa surprises airline passengers by handing out water, gets called 'Aguaman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video of "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa handing out water bottles to Hawaiian Airlines passengers has gone viral on TikTok.

Momoa, 43, donned a gray suit, necklace and pink flower in his hair as he handed out Mananalu water bottles from the cart.

The video, captioned "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant," has garnered more than 4 million views since being posted on Aug. 2.

Several viewers commented on the video, with one calling Momoa "Aguaman" and another writing, "flower on the left... he is spoken for ladies."

JASON MOMOA AND EIZA GONZALEZ PHOTOGRAPHED ON A MOTORCYCLE RIDE IN CALIFORNIA

Momoa was also reported to have gifted the travelers 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles following his Aug. 1 birthday, according to the Daily Mail. A rep for Momoa and Hawaiian Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last month, Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted taking a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California, on July 27. This was the couple's first time seen in public following their brief breakup and Momoa's traffic accident .

TAYLOR SWIFT RESPONDS TO CRITICS AFTER JET TOPS WORST PRIVATE PLANE CO2 EMISSIONS LIST: 'LOANED OUT' TO OTHERS

The "Aquaman" actor wore a pink sweatshirt with beige colored pants and black boots while the "Fast & Furious" actress sported a varsity style jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and a pair of white sneakers while holding on tight to her beau as she rode on the back of the motorcycle.

The two started dating earlier this year following Momoa's split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple were married for five years and divorced at the beginning of 2022. They have two children together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.