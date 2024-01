Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Erin Napier is seeing double.

The HGTV star took to Instagram stories to share some things she's been thinking about recently, everything from people's obsession with Stanley cups and flu prevention to the similarities between her husband, Ben Napier, and football player Jason Kelce.

"The Kelce brothers are sort of everywhere in our face lately, and one of them gives me and apparently some of y’all Ben Napier vibes," the "Home Town" star admitted. "I think their mama did something right."

References to Kelce first began popping up on Erin's radar when she posted a photo of Ben playing with their daughters Tuesday.

One fan commented, "Oops…I thought that was Jason Kelce at first! Ben and Jason….2 men with hearts of gold! and girl dads!!"

Another fan wrote, "no, he's got his shirt on," poking fun at Kelce's recent shirtless moment at one of brother Travis Kelce's games. "JK - I thought the same thing with Jason being all over the news the last few days."

While fans may assume Jason is the only one getting shirtless in public, they would be wrong. Erin celebrated Ben's birthday in September 2023 by posting a photo of a shirtless Ben at the gym.

In addition to sharing how much she loves her husband, Erin also congratulated him on his physical transformation, writing, "You’ve worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process."

Ben revealed he lost 65 pounds earlier in 2023.

Aside from their physical similarities, both are over 6 feet tall with full bushy beards, and they are also both proud girl dads. Ben has two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, and Jason has three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months, with wife Kylie.

"Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I'm just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don't think that you should treat kids necessarily different," Jason told People in May 2023. "And then when I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.'"

Jason has played in two Super Bowls, winning the championship in 2018, but he told People "being a father is by far the biggest highlight of my life, no question about it."

Jason also went viral this week for hopping out of his VIP box at a Chiefs game and into the stands to help a little girl get a message to Taylor Swift.

He spotted 8-year-old Ella Piazza in the stands holding a sign that said, "Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift. Best First Game Ever!!," and decided to pick her up so she could wave to her favorite pop star.

"It was amazing," she told "The Today Show" earlier this week.

"It was the happiest I've ever seen her," Piazza's mom added, "He was so kind to her, and I'm so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor because she was standing up there at the top of the bleachers just waiting and hoping."

Swift has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games this season while dating Jason's brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.