HGTV star Ben Napier shows off massive weight loss transformation on 40th birthday

HGTV star Ben Napier is celebrating a milestone birthday by showing off his weight loss journey.

Napier flaunted his toned physique on his 40th birthday with a shirtless photo, proudly shared by his wife Erin Napier.

"Lordy lordy, Big Ben is 40!" she penned on her Instagram.



She continued, "I want to be like you, @scotsman.co: never looking back or feeling sad about our youth getting further away, but always feeling so grateful for right now."

HGTV STAR BEN NAPIER SHOWS OFF ‘HARDCORE’ WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION: ‘MISSION ACCOMPLISHED’

Erin added how her husband diligently maintained his figure throughout the year, as she posted a muscular snap of him working up a sweat at the gym.

"You’ve worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process. The girls and I are so thankful for you. Here’s to 50 more birthdays together. I love you!"

HGTV STARS BEN AND ERIN NAPIER DETAIL THEIR ACTING DEBUT IN 'A CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE': ‘IT FELT CRAZY’

Ben’s wife referenced the shoulder surgery he previously underwent, in order to "sleep better on his back and lower his BP."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO

In March, Erin shared his recovery after the procedure with a photo of Ben covered in stuffed animals, appearing to wear a shoulder brace. She additionally held a card from their daughter Helen that had multiple hearts drawn on it.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

HGTV'S ‘HOME TOWN’ STAR ERIN ‘DEVASTATED’ OVER PRODUCER'S SUDDEN DEATH

WATCH: ERIN AND BEN NAPIER DISCUSS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FILMING "HOME TOWN" AND "HOME TOWN TAKEOVER"

"Rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off, cartilage trimmed, best nurse in the biz," the caption read with a list of green checked emojis.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the same month, Erin proudly shared that her husband lost 65 pounds on Twitter, as he posed next to Jay Leno in a car garage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Home Town" star candidly spoke out about his weight loss journey in the past. During a recent season of his HGTV show, Ben admitted his motivation for a healthier lifestyle has been his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Napiers have been married for 14 years after tying the knot in 2008. The couple share two young daughters, Helen and Mae.