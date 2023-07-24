Jason Aldean thanks fans for support after ‘Small Town’ backlash: ‘The people have spoken’

Jason Aldean is thanking his fans for their unwavering support after the music video release of his song "Try That In A Small Town" sparked backlash.

The country music singer took to Twitter on Monday to share a video montage that included clips of some of his recent shows with the song playing in the background.

"Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend!" Aldean wrote, adding an American flag and a rocker-hand emoji.

Included in the video was a clip of Aldean addressing his fans at one of his recent shows.

JASON ALDEAN ADDRESSES CRITICISM OF COUNTRY MUSIC VIDEO: 'THIS ONE GOES TO FAR’

"So, somebody asked me, ‘Hey man, do you think you’re going to play this song tonight?'" Aldean is heard saying in one portion of the video. "The answer was simple. The people have spoken and you guys spoke very, very loudly this week."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, created her own personal video to celebrate their fans. "What a week," she captioned the video, adding a red heart emoji and an American flag.

Included in the video are the couple's two children, Navy and Memphis, attending their father's shows and waving to fans.

Aldean's streams for "Try That In A Small Town" has jumped 999% since the song became a trending topic online last week.

According to Luminate, which tracks streams and music sales, the audio and video streams from Aldean's latest song went from 987,000 to 11.7 million, a 999% increase in the week after the release of the music video.

Luminate also confirmed to Fox News Digital that sales for "Try That In A Small Town" have spiked as well. The week before Aldean released the music video, it sold 1,000 tracks. Last week, the country music song sold 228,000 tracks.

Another major accomplishment for Aldean came on Monday. "Try That In A Small Town" was second on Billboard's Hot 100 list. This marks the country music singer's first No. 2 spot on the chart, with "Dirt Road Anthem" getting the seventh spot in July 2011.

In the music video, Aldean touts how small towns wouldn't put up with the kind of riots and lawlessness many cities across the country faced during the summer of 2020.

Last week, Aldean denied that "Try That In A Small Town" has racial undertones after critics voiced disdain for the new music video.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean shared with his nearly 8 million fans across social media.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."

Country Music Television (CMT) pulled the video from rotation three days after initially airing the video, representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital. CMT did not provide more information about why the video was removed from the air.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.