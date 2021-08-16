Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

January Jones poses in barely-there peach two-piece: 'I fear I may be boring'

The 'Mad Men' alum paired her look with shades, a handful of necklaces and an overshirt

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

January Jones is strutting her stuff.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share two photos of herself posing in a teeny-tiny peach two-piece.

The "Mad Men" alum paired her look with shades, a handful of necklaces and an overshirt.

"If only boring people are bored, I fear I may be boring," she captioned the snapshots, which referenced one of her character Betty Draper's lines.

JANUARY JONES PONDERS TOPLESS OUTFIT, WONDERS IF IT'S ‘DATE NIGHT OR TARGET RUN’

Jones' fans and former co-stars were quick to comment on the post.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share two photos of herself posing in a teeny-tiny peach two-piece. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

On Sunday, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share two photos of herself posing in a teeny-tiny peach two-piece. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

"Go bang your head against a wall," Kiernan Shipka wrote, referencing Draper's line. Jones then replied: "You don't think I've tried that?"

"Bored never looked so good tho," wrote one fan. "I think you're [sic] bikini top is a little small…lol…still gorgeous, but too small," said another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jones hasn't been shy on Instagram in the past. She's shared a topless photo before, along with photos of herself wearing swimsuits and bras. 

In March, Jones showed off her sense of style by sharing a mirror selfie of an outfit she had picked out. 

"I’m so out of practice," Jones captioned the photo. "Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient??"

"Also does it feel more like 'date night' or 'target run'?" she added at the time.

In 2020 the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a pink bra with an important message regarding breast cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"October is Breast Cancer awareness month! please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies!" she captioned the photo. "Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you!"

Jones starred in "Mad Men" from 2007 to 2015.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report

Trending