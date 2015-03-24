Jane Fonda to build shrine of herself
Even Jane Fonda needs a reminder of her fabulousness.
At 77, the actress is building a “shrine” to herself that she hopes will boost her recently faltering confidence.
“I’ve found myself backsliding a bit of late in terms of where my thoughts have tended to reside (not always with the generosity of vision I wish for) and my confidence has been iffy for the past four months,” the stunning star wrote in a blog post Sunday, her 77th birthday.
“So, while meditating today an idea came to me: I’m going to create a shrine to myself – or, at least, the self I wish to be, the self who began to manifest when I was a young girl before the s–t hit the fan,” she continued.
The “shrine” will be a small place filled with items that remind Fonda of “the qualities that represent my best self.” So far, she plans to include a school report from the fourth grade.
She’ll spend the new year collecting objects and symbols that “remind me that I’m brave.”
“I’ve been forgetting that,” she revealed.