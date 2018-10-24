Jana Kramer reveals she feels 'the prettiest' while pregnant in new maternity shoot

Country singer Jana Kramer said she feels "the prettiest" when pregnant.

In a new maternity shoot featured in Us Weekly, the star showed off her baby bump while glowing in a sheer, purple ensemble.

“I think pregnancy is a beautiful thing, what women can do,” she gushed.“My husband and I have always been an open book, so why not open the door to our delivery room?”

Kramer, who is already a mother to 2-year-old daughter, Jolie, with former NFL player hubby, Mike Caussin, announced their second child was expected to be a boy back in July. The singer called the news a "really nice" surprise.

"I was convinced it was a girl. Like, absolutely convinced with how sick I’ve been and the cravings I’ve had," Kramer told Us Weekly in a July interview. "I was like, ‘OK, I’m definitely having another girl.’ And I kind of secretly wanted a girl because I never had a sister, so I always wanted to know what that was like."

The star also admitted that for her second time around she planned to make fitness more of a priority with this pregnancy.

“I feel like that will help me bounce back even quicker,” she explained to the mag at the beginning of the month.“Working out has always helped my mood and energy. When I don’t, I’m crabbier. I like this pregnancy so much better than the first one just because I feel healthier. It really does help the mind.”

But the Kramer's pregnancy journey hasn't always been smooth sailing. Earlier in July, Kramer shared an emotional video where she detailed her four miscarriages and struggles with in vitro fertilization.

The singer chronicled her pregnancy journey in an 11-minute YouTube video that followed her taking IVF shots, revealing pregnancy tests and tearfully reacting to news that her last of three embryos didn’t take.

Luckily, following the heartbreaking news, the singer shared that she and her husband were able to conceive naturally and revealed the news of their second pregnancy.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.