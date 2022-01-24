Jana Kramer reveals she was baptized with emotional Instagram Post

Jana Kramer celebrated her faith with her followers on Sunday by revealing that she was recently baptized in a large ceremony at a Tennessee church.

The country singer, 38, shared the news with a pair of Instagram posts that showed her getting very emotional as she waded into the shallow water of a small pool and sat down before speaking with someone from the Church who eventually dipped her head back as part of the baptism ceremony.

"I was baptized today! January 23, 2022," reads a sign in the first video that shows the big moment.

JANA KRAMER SOLD WEDDING RING TO RENOVATE EHR HOME AMID SPLIT FROM MIKE CAUSSIN: ‘THIS WAS OUR HOUSE’

She noted in the caption that she didn’t have the words to describe the experience just yet. However, hours later she shared another post with more photos and video from the baptism along with a lengthy caption in which she discussed her faith and the decision.

"This is my battle cry. This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is …I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn’t think I deserved that," Kramer captioned the second post.

JANA KRAMER TO PAY MIKE CAUSSIN NEARLY $600K IN DIVORCE SETTLEMENT: REPORT

She went on to explain that, given her past, she had difficulty looking up to a "father figure."

"I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years. But last year in the brokenness and quiet moments alone, I realized I wasn’t truly alone," she continued. "That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kramer’s thoughts about trusting and being deserving in her faith come after the end of her marriage to Mike Caussin in July. The singer announced their split in April after having previously overcoming marital strife when Caussin was unfaithful. He was later treated for sex addiction and the duo seemed to work out their issues before ultimately calling it quits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Kramer made her new relationship with Ian Schinelli public on social media. He was on hand at the baptism, which People reports took place at the Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tenn., to support her as she underwent the next step in her faith journey.