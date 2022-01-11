Jana Kramer debuts new boyfriend: 'Listen to your heart'

Jana Kramer debuted her new relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli in a social media post Tuesday.

Kramer, 38, shared photos and videos of her and Schinelli spending some quality time together.

The snapshots featured the couple at the beach, playing in the snow and cooking food together.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," Kramer captioned the carousel of photos and videos. "I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does…"

"Everyday [sic] I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," she added. "To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."

Kramer has been hinting at her new romance on her other social media accounts this week. She featured Schinelli in a few TikTok videos and mentioned she was dating on her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer."

"I'm scared. It's a scary thing. Dating is scary, it's very scary," Kramer explained when she was asked about the "man in the TikToks." "It's a scary world out there. It's just, it's scary, and I'm scared. I'll say that. [I'm taking it one] day at a time."

Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April after citing infidelity in court filings. The divorce was finalized in July and Kramer spoke about it on her Instagram account.

"My first feeling was failure," she said. "That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids."

Caussin and Kramer were married for six years. They share two children together.

Kramer was recently tied to Jay Cutler, but the relationship seemed to be short-lived, and the two have remained friends, according to People magazine.