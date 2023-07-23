Jamie Foxx feels 'love and light' from Barbra Streisand after 'Ray' star breaks silence on hospitalization

Jamie Foxx savored the support from the nearest and dearest in his life just days after publicly speaking about the "medical complication" that sent him to "hell and back" earlier this year.

Foxx, 55, found comfort from longtime friend Barbra Streisand, as he shared her words of wisdom on Instagram Saturday evening.

"Dear Jamie, So great to see your face today and hear you speak," she wrote across her social media platforms with a photo of the pair from a Netflix event.

"I've been sending you lots of love and light and will keep doing that forever. I love you, Barbra." Foxx commented on her post, "God Blessings."

Streisand joined a long list of Hollywood favorites celebrating Foxx's healthy return to the public eye. The "Ray" actor finally broke his silence Friday after a months-long hiatus, and told his millions of followers that he had been through something he thought he "would never, ever go through."

JAMIE FOXX RECEIVES BLESSINGS FROM HOLLYWOOD AFTER BREAKING SILENCE ON MEDICAL COMPLICATION

Foxx and Streisand have previously performed on stage together.

The Grammy-winner joined Babs on one of her stops at the Barclays Center in 2016, to sing a soulful rendition of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from "The Sound of Music."

JAMIE FOXX BREAKS HIS SILENCE ABOUT HEALTH SCARE: ‘I AM ON MY WAY BACK’

"I cannot say how incredible this moment for me to be on stage with you," Foxx said at the time of the show.

Jamie's daughter, Corrine Foxx, shared a snap on Instagram after her father posted his video.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Thank you for all your love & support these past few months," she wrote. "Our family is grateful beyond measure. God is good."

Will Smith, The Rock , Reese Witherspoon, Martin Lawrence and LL Cool J were just a few of the many Hollywood stars who left comments or shared messages supporting Foxx on his road to recovery.

It is still unclear what medical complication Jamie suffered in April, but he's slowly made his way back into the public eye as of late.

JAMIE FOXX: 5 THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING STAR

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me, and how it brought me back," he said after thanking fans for their prayers.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn't want you to see me like that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corrine saved his life.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way… ya'll know they kept it airtight. They didn't let nothing out. They protected me, and that's what I hope everyone can have in moments like these."

Foxx also addressed rumors that spread while he was in the hospital claiming he had been blinded or paralyzed, and said the allegations weren't true, but that he did go "to hell and back."

He became emotional thinking of all the love he received in one of his darkest times, and said the last few months have been "tough."

"I've been sick man, but now, I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out," he said. "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foxx reminded his legions of followers, "I'm on my way back."