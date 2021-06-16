James Corden talks making mistakes, power of forgiveness in new movie

James Corden might be voicing an animated rabbit in the sequel "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" but it was the film's larger message that resonated with the star.

The late-night host reflected on how the movie's larger themes of making mistakes, forgiveness, and growth are important lessons for the children and adults who will watch the film.

"I think it's a really important message for the children to hear. I think it's arguably a more important message for us adults to hear," he told Fox News while promoting the film.

"At one point, if you keep telling your child like they tell Peter Rabbit [in the film] that you're naughty and you're mischievous and you're bad, at some point, we as humans and particularly children go, 'OK, well, that's who I am and then that's who I'll be,'" he reasoned.

Corden emphasized the mistake shouldn't define you but rather how you grow afterward.

"The great thing about this film is that it really teaches children that we are going to make mistakes. There [will be] some slip-ups coming your way and the mistake isn't the thing. It's who you are after that mistake. Who you going to be after that mistake and what are you going to learn from it?" he said.

"Hopefully, if you have the love and support and forgiveness, which is something we so rarely talk about in society – the love and forgiveness and support of family and friends, you can find your way out of that mistake and become a better person."

"Peter Rabbit" co-star Elizabeth Debicki agreed with Corden in that children's stories teach valuable life lessons.

She listed Beatrix Potter as one of her favorite series as a kid. "It's funny when I look back at this book I used to have as a kid, it's the same thing that the film does… You're not aware of that sort of morality lessons… you just get really swept up in [the story] and you care so much about the characters. But when you look back and you read as an adult, you think actually what incredible teaching is in those little tiny stories here."

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" is currently in theaters.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.