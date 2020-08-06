Jake Paul's Arizona misdemeanor charges dropped as federal investigation continues

After the FBI raided his home on Wednesday morning, misdemeanor charges against Jake Paul have been dropped by the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona.

The YouTuber's residence was searched by federal agents in connection with their investigation into the "criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," of which Paul is allegedly part.

A SWAT team was used during the raid but no arrests have been made.

Now, Scottsdale Police says misdemeanor charges against the 23-year-old media personality have been dropped, according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

The release, which was dated Aug. 5 and came from the Scottsdale Police Department via the FBI, said that the "misdemeanor charges ... are being dismissed without prejudice today."

In addition to Paul, two other individuals had charges dropped as well.

"It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed," read the statement.

However, the department noted that charges may be refiled later in the investigation, which is a collaboration between The Scottsdale Police Department, Scottsdale City Attorney’s Office, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and the FBI, per the release.

Back in May, Paul was allegedly involved in what local authorities called a "riot" at the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona, and was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he allegedly joined a group of looters at the mall amid a slew of protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

"Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30th 2020 at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot,” local police previously told Fox News.

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed. As a result, Paul has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly (both misdemeanor charges)," the statement continued.

Paul also addressed the incident at the time, tweeting: “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona."

“We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law," he added.

As the release on Wednesday stated, the federal investigation into the events continues.

