Brendan Fraser talks reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio after many years for the 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Brendan Fraser, who just recently starred in "The Whale," a Venice Film Festival hit that comes out in December, is on to other projects with his upcoming movie "Killers of the Flower Moon." The Martin Scorsese film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who Fraser recalled having a positive encounter with when they were just teens, (although Fraser is a few years older), getting started in the industry.

Fraser talked about his first encounter with DiCaprio in an interview with GQ.

"When he was I think probably all of, I don't know, 17, 16 maybe, he did Gilbert Grape. I saw it on the Paramount a lot," Fraser explained.

"I think I had just been in School Ties or something then, and I was, like, flummoxed, but I just wanted to tell him, ‘Hear, hear. That was incredible,’" Fraser continued.

When reuniting all these years later for the new movie, Fraser said DiCaprio remembered their encounter.

"He remembered me. He said, ‘You were the only guy who didn’t treat me like a little kid.' He volunteered that to me. That was meaningful," the actor said.

One of Fraser's more popular roles was playing Rick O'Connell in "The Mummy," "The Mummy Returns" and "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor."

In the upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon" film, Fraser plays a defense lawyer.

"I was fantasizing that I felt like one of the apprentices in Michelangelo's workshop," Fraser said of stepping on the set of the movie with DiCaprio and Scorsese.

"Killer of the Flower Moon" is set to release in 2023.