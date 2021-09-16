Irina Shayk breaks silence on rumored fling with Kanye West

Irina Shayk has finally commented on her rumored summer fling with Kanye West.

The model, 35, spoke to Highsnobiety about her relationship with the rapper, 44, after they were spotted on vacation in France in June and then reportedly broke up in August.

"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay?" she mused. "Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself."

West and Shayk were first spotted together in June. The two traveled with a larger group to a private hotel in France to celebrate West's 44th birthday and had reportedly spent time together before the trip as well.

"She seems smitten," a source told People magazine at the time of the trip. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

By the end of the summer, another source told the outlet it was over and "never a serious thing that took off."

"Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," another source added. "They remain friendly."

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian . The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February after seven years of marriage. They share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile, Shayk was last romantically involved with Bradley Cooper and the former couple shares a daughter, Lea, 4.

In the HighSnobiety interview, the runway star said the actor/director is "a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny."

"Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once," she revealed. "Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says ‘thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she’s not getting anything."