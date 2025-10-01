Investigation into ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ writer Hunter S. Thompson’s 2005 suicide reopened

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal investigators will reopen a probe into the death of legendary "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" writer Hunter S. Thompson more than 20 years after it was ruled a suicide.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it will re-examine the official determination following a request by the late gonzo journalist’s widow, Anita Thompson.

"We understand the profound impact Hunter S. Thompson had on this community and beyond," said the sheriff, Michael Buglione, in a press release Tuesday. "By bringing in an outside agency for a fresh look, we hope to provide a definitive and transparent review that may offer peace of mind to his family and the public."

There’s currently no new evidence suggesting foul play in what was previously ruled a death by self-inflicted gunshot wound, Buglione said.

Thompson is believed to have killed himself on Feb. 20, 2005, at his home in Woody Creek, Colorado, leaving behind a darkly funny suicide note titled "Football Season Is Over."

"No More Games. No More Bombs. No More Walking. No More Fun. No More Swimming. 67. That is 17 years past 50. 17 more than I needed or wanted. Boring. I am always bitchy. No Fun — for anybody. 67. You are getting Greedy. Act your old age. Relax — This won’t hurt," Thompson wrote in the message, which was later published by Rolling Stone.

Thompson, who was struggling with depression and drug and alcohol abuse, died while his wife was on the phone with him and was found by his son.

"I didn’t believe it," Anita Thompson told the Observer about her husband’s death in 2005. "I thought Hunter had fallen down and that poor Juan had panicked and called 911. I thought everything would be fine until I called the sheriff."

Thompson is credited with the birth of gonzo journalism and for acclaimed books such as "The Rum Diary" and "Hell’s Angels," about the notorious motorcycle gang.