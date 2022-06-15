‘Impractical Jokers’ discuss the success of their show: ‘It’s still to this day surreal’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ten years later and the "Impractical Jokers" are still stunned by the success of their reality show.

Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn first met about 30 years ago in high school before launching a comedy empire.

The group is internationally known for their reality tv show – which released its first episode in December 2011 – and three of the jokers spoke with Fox News Digital about how "surreal" their success still is to them.

"It's common for us to be making the show because we're working with our friends and the crew is our friends, and it's just our lives, and it's great," said Brian "Q" Quinn.

"But if I take a step back and look at it, it is kind of mind-blowing like that. We're still doing this ten years on with the same people and everything like that. Like it's pretty beautiful."

The group then said that to them, it feels like they film their show and then "show our home video to people."

"When you take a minute to think of what the scope of it actually is and who it's reached, it’s still to this day, surreal," said Sal Vulcano.

The "Impractical Jokers" have filmed 9 seasons, with the 10th season premiering on Thursday with Jillian Bell.

The group noted that Bell "is just a comedic genius," and during one of the skits, "she improvised so well."

Meanwhile, Gatto announced in January that he will not be participating in the show's 10th season amid his divorce from his wife.

The 45-year-old comedian announced his departure through a lengthy Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

"Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Gatto wrote, then mentioning his wife of eight years. "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

The jokers also shared with Fox News Digital what season 10 of their show will look like and how it will be different from their previous seasons.

"You know, the way this season works is that every episode ends with a different celebrity guest as part of the punishment, which is really kind of added a whole new life and energy to the show and the season coming up," James Murray said of the new season.

The group shared that celebrity guests will include Colin Jost, Method Man, Chris Jericho, David Cross, Rob Riggle, Adam Pally, Eric Andre and more. The men call their guests a "cosmic gumbo" in the upcoming season.

The members shared that Cross is a comedian that the group looked up to and were all fans of his for decades. "Punishing me, of all people was a dream come true," Vulcano shared.

"So, these people are all organic to us," he continued. "We have relationships with all of them and that's how we are booking the show is like friends of ours that are enthused to be there and there's no barrier to entry with them."

The "Impractical Jokers" described their show as an action packed, nerve wrecking, "once in a generation type of show."

The group came together to share that they would love to have Larry David, Steve Carrell, Cindy Crawford and Bill Murray on an episode of their show.

