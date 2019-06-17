'Impractical Joker' James Murray pens new sci-fi thriller novel

Funny guy James "Murr" Murray is once again taking his talents from television to print, releasing a new sci-fi thriller.

During a Monday appearance on "Fox & Friends," Murray discussed his new book, 'The Brink: An Awakened Novel,' and how it contrasts with his day job as one of the core four members of 'Impractical Jokers,' a hidden camera reality series on truTV.

On the show, Murray and his three longtime friends complete a serious of embarrassing and hilarious dares, and if they fail to do so, they get an even more cringe-worthy punishment.

"One would argue what they do to me on 'Jokers is already horror. It's an easy transition to write a thriller," Murray said of his new book.

"It's exciting, thrilling - there are Nazis in it, possible terror attacks, thwarting of villains - it's such a great, action-packed thriller," he continued.

'Brink' is the follow-up to his hugely successful first book, 'Awakened: A Novel,' which came out last year. The second book, Murray said, takes the themes of his first book and applies them on a larger scale.

"They have to hunt down the creatures and the villain behind the whole thing on a global scale, it's really exciting," he said.

As part of the promotion, Murray is also offering one lucky winner an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to spend a "night out on the town" with him.